The animal's point of view, its breathing and the world it sees and hears with those big expressive brown eyes and mobile ears, is quickly established. Making a point about possibilities, a world of freedom surges past him in thrilling slo-mo sequences of horses galloping through fields. But the freedoms in the wider world are present alongside the dangers in the night forest, where there are owls, wolves and foxes, but mostly there are men. Nothing holds quite as much fear for EO as the scenes of human hunters making their way through the forest at night, or the scenes of post-match brutal football thuggery, or the single act of violence that takes place in one shocking moment.