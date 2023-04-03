Blake Schoupp ignored the obvious signs for as long as he could. And they were pretty blindingly obvious, like being called into a meeting with Wallabies defence coach Brett Hodgson despite being just five games into a Super Rugby career.
It wasn't until Eddie Jones described him as a "brick shithouse" that the Wallabies news hit like, well, a tonne of bricks at the same time the rest of Australia was finding out the same news on Sunday afternoon.
And even though he's yet to speak to Jones, or officially meet him, ACT Brumbies rookie Schoupp has vowed to take his opportunity with both hands as he aims for a shock World Cup call-up.
Loosehead prop Schoupp was perhaps the biggest surprise inclusion in Jones' first squad since returning to the Wallabies job this year.
The Brumbies reckon he's the first player on an injury-cover contract picked in a Wallabies squad, which makes his rapid rise even more remarkable.
This time last year Schoupp was a teacher helping troubled kids get their lives back on track while playing in the Shute Shield. About six months ago he was called into the Brumbies squad as injury cover for Harry Vella.
Now he's on the World Cup radar, has played five games for the Brumbies and has a deal to stay in the capital until the end of 2025.
"It was definitely a shock. Growing up supporting the Wallabies, it's always been a long-term goal [to play for Australia]. But I definitely didn't think it would come this quick," Schoupp said.
"I don't want to look too far ahead, but [the World Cup] is definitely in the sights that's for sure.
"I'm not going [to the Wallabies' camp] just to hold a pad. Now that I've got my foot in the door, it's all about how can I get better and putting myself in a position to play if needed. I'm going to be doing everything I can to be in that position."
As for being called a "brick shithouse"?
"It was pretty funny. That's just how [Jones] is - a typical Aussie bloke. He's got that aura about him being who he is and I really respect that.
"Now it's about parking it and putting in the work to get better. It was pretty cool to listen to and see."
Schoupp was one of six uncapped players included in Jones' squad, with the group to meet at Sanctuary Cove in two weeks to start the journey to the World Cup.
There's plenty of water to go under the bridge before Schoupp gets his Test opportunity, and plenty of time for things to change before Jones names his World Cup squad next year.
The opportunity is definitely there after Angus Bell suffered another foot injury in round one - coincidentally playing against Schoupp in what was the 23-year-old's debut match.
In Bell's absence, Jones has deemed Schoupp as one of the best looseheads in Australia and an option to form a World Cup tag team with childhood idol, James Slipper.
But Schoupp is starting with small goals, like returning to the Brumbies' side for a clash against Queensland on Friday night after Stephen Larkham decided he needed a rest last weekend.
"I'm a bit of a competitive person and I always look at competition and try to compare myself ... it was sad to see [Bell] go down because he's such a good bloke as well as an athlete," Schoupp said.
"I just started to think what can I do to put myself in that position? That's working hard.
"Twelve months ago I didn't think I'd be here right now, but I definitely wanted that within that sort of timeframe. I couldn't be more happy to be in the position I am now."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
