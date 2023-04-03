The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh flags revenue from cracking down on multinational company tax dodges will begin to hit the budget in mid-2024

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Revenue from a crackdown on tax avoidance by multinational companies is not expected to begin flowing into Commonwealth coffers until mid-2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.