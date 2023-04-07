It was just over 10 years ago that Canberrans were first exposed to one of the most lewd and outlandish shows the capital had ever seen.
This is probably, in itself, an outlandish statement - many theatre-goers are familiar with cabaret, drag, circus, acrobatics, and even strip shows. But all at once?
This particular show, part of the city's centenary celebrations, was held in the touring Famous Spiegeltent, which had opened shop smack bang in the middle of the Old Parliament House Rose Gardens.
And it's fair to say most people had no idea what to expect from a show called, simply, Briefs.
It was an intensely fun and rowdy night, performed by a bunch of blokes with some serious performing chops, from a classic strongman to a tattoo-covered acrobat, to tons of raucous drag and bare bums.
There was even a raffle, which my colleague won - a live lapdance by one of the lads, clad in nothing but an apron, and brandishing a selection of kitchen implements.
I have never laughed so hard, especially as we had been invited guests and were sitting right at the front.
A decade on, the naughty boys - well, two of them, along with a new cast of degenerates - are back in town, ready to make people laugh again, which really won't be hard, given the years we've endured.
I start with the question I've wanted to have answered since that memorable night 10 years ago: was the raffle rigged?
"We never rig the raffles!", shouts Briefs Factory co-founder Fez Fa'anana. "But that's one of our favourites."
Speaking from somewhere exotic - and it turns out that rustic cabana thing in the background is most definitely part of a beach resort in Noumea, where the gang are recuperating after a recent hectic season of performing - he and co-founder Mark Winmill are amused to think that one of their long-ago shows actually stuck.
And while they're still a collective of larrikin extroverts who love making each other laugh, they've come a long way since that night in the Rose Gardens.
Their new show, Dirty Laundry, is the same combination of old-school variety - drag, circus, burlesque, comedy, dance, silliness and nudity - but with theatre at the heart of it, and an underlying business model that has ensured they've remained a solid proposition in the arts world.
"It's theatre for the masses - I feel that's something really important for people to know," Fa'anana says.
"It's not a queer show. It's not a circus show. It's not a burlesque show. It's a theatre show, it's a punk party that everyone's invited to and I think it really harks back to that notion of escapism."
The collective is made up of a seemingly rag-tag but actually carefully selected group of performers who, as far as possible, represent a vast cross-section of Australian society - albeit in the guise of sculpted blokes not averse to getting their kit off or acting the fool.
"So much of the time, we always talk about identity in Australia. But it's such a hard thing to verbalise, and describe what is at the essence of being Australian," says Fa'anana.
"I think the show is so beautifully Australian in the way that we cast - we have an Indigenous boy, we've got immigrants, we've got locals, there's white mob, there's brown mob, there're mongrels."
Despite the weird and risque atmosphere of each show, they'd like to think most people will recognise a type - if not themselves, then "their best idiot friend from high school".
"When we talk about cabaret, that comes out of the Weimar era, in Berlin, a result of a really kind of depressing time," Fa'anana says.
"Out of those moments come magical diamonds of really exciting things and in that whole movement, I feel like Australia has a unique perspective of many different art forms."
When the incorrigible gang return to Canberra in May, they'll still be riding the high that comes from having emerged from the pandemic intact. Not just intact, in fact, but thriving.
When COVID hit Australia's shores in early 2020, the collective had only recently made the decision to knuckle down and get serious about their art.
"It's a massive mistake that we made - we underestimated our ability to be good, resourceful business people," Fa'anana says.
"And I think when we actually just grabbed it by the short and curlies, and went 'we are going to be good at being artists, we are going to be good at running our business', we've actually gone from strength to strength."
They partnered with Queensland-based management company Cluster Arts to keep them accountable, and help build up a sustainable business.
And when the arts world, along with everything else, shut down, they moved into an empty international student accommodation block, and gathered other artists around them.
"Just before the pandemic hit, we made some massive decisions," Fa'anana says.
"I'm so thankful we did that, because organisations like our peak body Circus Oz shut down during the pandemic. And as an independent company, we were able to increase our capacity, and look after more artists. Somehow, we managed to navigate that as good business people.
"We now can proudly say that we pay our artists above our award, our travel and accommodation conditions, we try and punch above our weight.
"There's a bit of karmic experience that's involved with the circus, I thank our circus gods and drag gods - we treat our artists like superstars, and they treat our company like family. So, feast or famine, we do it together. And thank our glorious whoever they are that it's been more feast than famine in the past three years."
Not that it's been easy. Lockdown was a challenge for a group of performers with boundless energy.
"It's a therapy show, it is actually definitely in response [to the pandemic], because we had nothing else to do but make shows, we've got lots of shows," he says.
"In true Briefs style, it is about celebrating the triumph of surviving, getting through that craziness. It's about cabin fever, and all of us being locked in a budget version of Melrose Place in Brisbane."
Fa'anana says he had a very real fear, once lockdown and the worst restrictions were over, that the art world would suffer an attack of insufferable introspection.
"I thought that we were going to be inundated with really kind of self-indulgent theatre about everyone's experience," he says.
And while that doesn't seem to have happened - yet - it has seemed ever more important that Dirty Laundry is as joyous as possible, even though it has been made in reference to everything we've been through.
"What Mark and I kind of proposed to all of our artists was that they make an open letter, a creative letter to whatever their experience was," he says.
"And I think the show really does demonstrate how different everyone's experience was. Some people have hula hoops on fire and are punk-rocking out to L7, some people are having a really emo moment, some people are going sideshow and swallowing swords and sticking things up their nose."
There'll be a sexy juggling strip-tease, lots of tumbling in lycra, and something involving suds and a washing machine.
And the cast is as diverse as ever, with Fa'anana - drag name Shivannah - at the helm with his towering Samoan physique, and Mark as Captain Kidd, all tattoos and blue hair.
Much as the cast would prefer audiences not to overthink what they're seeing - tricks, feats, bare bums and amazing makeup - there's a layer of commentary that's hard to ignore.
I recall the last sequence of the 2013 show, when Fa'anana stripped right down, ripped off his wig and false eyelashes and wiped off his makeup with the audience still watching. It was a dramatic stripping back, of personality and persona. And it was, he says, quite prescient, if you think about it.
"Since then, drag has had such an amazing kind of journey," he says.
"It's been at the forefront. I think even now, the topical conversation of outlawing drag in some states in America, this country's jumping on board that bandwagon.
"So I think the fact that that conversation is happening, and that we were making statements about that concept back then - the conversation's still live.
"But I think what's really exciting about this show, for us, is that I know that we've always been proud of ourselves in really being punk, bringing the bogan in drag. That's what we really love.
"I love to bring in the grit, and our besties like from high school, channelling those women that were really strong Aussie females - they're our inspiration behind a lot of these characters."
The company has two new drag performers, both graduates of the National Institute of Circus Arts - "we corrupted them and stole them". They do martial arts, aerials, acrobatics and skits, laughing at each other all the while, even with straight faces.
"There's no denying even the boganest of bogan straight dudes can come and appreciate what they're doing because they're just f***ing hardcore. I think even just for the athleticism alone, they can love it, I think," Winmill says.
And as for the boys themselves?
"We just laugh most of the time," Fa'anana says.
"Sometimes there's no point in overthinking. Whatever we laugh at, we feel like our audiences are gonna laugh at too."
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
