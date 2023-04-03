The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Associate Justice Verity McWilliam promoted to role as resident ACT Supreme Court judge

BF
By Blake Foden
April 3 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Associate Justice Verity McWilliam in 2017, when she began her current job. Picture by Karleen Minney
Associate Justice Verity McWilliam in 2017, when she began her current job. Picture by Karleen Minney

The territory government has bucked a recent trend of looking interstate for ACT Supreme Court judges, appointing the newest resident member of the bench from within its existing ranks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.