Social media app TikTok will reportedly be banned from Australian government-issued devices over security concerns, with the ACT set to follow suit.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has issued the directive to ban TikTok following a review by the Home Affairs department into the risks posed by the Chinese-owned app, The Australian reported on Monday.
The ban would apply to mobile phones and other devices issued by the government for politicians and public servants.
An ACT government spokeswoman said the territory was notified on Monday of an imminent announcement from the federal government to ban TikTok from government devices.
"Based on the Commonwealth's advice, and the desirability of national cybersecurity consistency, the ACT government will consider similar restrictions on territory government devices at a security and emergency management meeting of cabinet tomorrow," the spokeswoman said on Tuesday morning.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr had previously said the territory was considering a ban of the app but said last month he was "not waging a war against TikTok".
"We're certainly not holding out a flame that the ACT will be the only government that allows TikTok on phones, but equally I'm not waging a war against TikTok," Mr Barr said on March .
"We'll listen to the advice and if there is a security risk that our mobile device platforms can't currently accommodate and it means the app shouldn't be on any government phone, then I'd take that advice, and it would just be removed."
The move follows the United States, Canada and the European Union prohibiting government employees from having TikTok on work-issued devices.
Concerns over TikTok relate to the potential for data to be harvested and accessed by the Chinese government under national laws that can compel companies to hand over information.
ByteDance, which owns the social media app, has denied its user data can be supplied to Beijing.
TikTok responded to the ban late on Monday night.
"If confirmed, we are extremely disappointed by this decision which, in our view, is driven by politics, not fact," a statement from TikTok Australia and New Zealand general manager Lee Hunter read.
"We are also disappointed that TikTok, and the millions of Australians who use it, were left to learn of this decision through the media, despite our repeated offers to engage with [the] government constructively about this policy.
"Again, ... there is no evidence to suggest that TikTok is in any way a security risk to Australians and should not be treated differently to other social media platforms."
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
