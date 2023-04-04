Concerns for welfare of missing teenage girl

Police and family have concerns for the welfare of a teenage girl missing since Friday.
Police said Kelly Ross, 16, had not been seen or heard from since Friday afternoon, March 31, when was last seen at her home in Deakin.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 158cm (5'2") tall, with red to brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes, and of a slim build. Kelly was last wearing a long grey skirt and a grey woollen jumper.
"Police and Kelly's family hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her," police said in a statement.
They asked anyone with any information that could help them find Kelly to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote reference 7394878.
