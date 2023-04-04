The ACT government will pay a teenager $7.35 million after settling a medical negligence claim against Canberra Hospital.
"The harrowing events giving rise to the litigation occurred in 2006," Associate Justice Verity McWilliam said in a judgement published on Monday.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, contracted pneumococcal meningitis and septicaemia when he was three months old.
The life-threatening infectious diseases were said to have "changed his life course".
Few details were published on the claim, which concerned the diagnosis and treatment of the illnesses following the child's presentation to the hospital.
The government, which runs Canberra Hospital, admitted a breach of duty in respect of certain conduct but denied overall liability.
After an assessment of the child's development and disabilities, which had been deferred until his late teens, parties to the case exchanged numerous medical reports and reached a compromise, which also involves the government paying the boy's court costs.
In a separate medical negligence settlement, also approved last week and published on Monday, Associate Justice McWilliam awarded $112,500 to a boy whose father died in September 2017 after receiving treatment at Calvary Hospital.
The payout was part of a wider $450,000 settlement Calvary Healthcare ACT reached with the family of Jay Patterson.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
