ACT Supreme Court may release Witness J sentencing remarks next week

By Blake Foden
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 11:30am
Witness J at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in the United States. Picture supplied
Lawyers for a former Australian intelligence officer have urged a court to release as much information as possible about why the man was secretly jailed in a case that left the public "entirely in the dark".

