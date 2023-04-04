The reasons behind a judge's decision to jail a former Australian intelligence officer in secret may finally be revealed next week.
Witness J, also known by the pseudonym Alan Johns, was prosecuted and sentenced behind closed doors in a case that sparked outrage among the public and politicians alike.
The fact he had spent 15 months behind bars in Canberra's jail was only revealed in 2019, shortly after his release, as a result of civil action he took against prison authorities.
A subsequent review by the independent national security legislation monitor, Grant Donaldson SC, described Witness J as a former Commonwealth official.
As part of his job, Witness J held a high-level security clearance that made him subject to strict reporting obligations and behavioural standards.
After concerns about his conduct resulted in his security clearance being revoked and his employment terminated, he made numerous complaints to the agency that had fired him.
He made complaints of unfair treatment using unsecure means, and, in the process, breached his secrecy obligations by communicating classified information.
Witness J was accordingly arrested and charged with a number of criminal offences related to what has since been broadly described as "mishandling classified information".
When he pleaded guilty to five charges in the ACT Magistrates Court in 2018, Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker remanded him in custody.
The former official was subsequently committed to the ACT Supreme Court, where Justice John Burns sentenced him in early 2019 to a term of two years and seven months in jail.
Justice Burns backdated the sentence to account for time served on remand, and ordered that the final 16 months be suspended.
In February, four years after the sentencing, the court heard parties to the case were attempting to agree on a form in which Justice Burns' remarks could be published.
When the case returned to court on Tuesday, counsel for the federal Attorney-General said everyone agreed remarks should be published to the greatest extent possible.
Andrew Berger KC, representing Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, also said Mr Donaldson had also prepared a summary he believed could be published "without prejudicing the national interest".
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum, who has taken over the case following the retirement of Justice Burns, said it would be preferable to publish the remarks rather than a summary.
In this regard, Chief Justice McCallum cited the importance of the principle of open justice.
"To the extend we can be transparent, we should be transparent," she said.
Chief Justice McCallum indicated she would give her decision on Friday next week.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
