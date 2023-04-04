We need to fix employer migrant sponsorship flaws

An online federal government guide for employers where they can easily measure the equivalence of their potential employee's educational qualification, with Australian standards.



Encourage regional local government chambers of commerce to emulate the work done in areas like Orana in NSW, where migrants have made, and continue to make a significant contribution to the community and economy, aided by the local Regional Development Australia office. Improved job matching between employers and migrants, needs to be a cornerstone of any regional migrant employment or sponsorship scheme, to ensure its success.



Use the Skilling Australians Fund, which is an expensive training contribution fee that employers pay, to sponsor migrants.



Coordinate with the Fair Work Ombudsman to ensure migrants are paid fair and appropriate wages. While we have international students waiting extended periods on temporary visas before an employer will pay them award wages, the issue of exploitation will not go away.

