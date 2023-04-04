The Canberra Times
We need to fix employer migrant sponsorship flaws

By Melanie Macfarlane
April 5 2023 - 5:30am
The processes for employers to sponsor migrants is confusing. Picture Shutterstock
The processes for employers to sponsor migrants is confusing. Picture Shutterstock

Last week, Francisco, a highly skilled architect, and construction project manager, who is consulting on the renovation of the office we just bought, checked his phone in the middle of our meeting and disappointedly delivered the news that the full-time job he had been offered had fallen through, because of his changing student visa status.

