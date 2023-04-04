Don't let yet another statesman be lost without progress towards racial justice

It is like Dickens' description of the Circumlocution Office (any government department) and the way in which its bureaucrats practice the science of "HOW NOT TO DO IT" (how not to do anything) in order to prevent Arthur Clennam from finding out why Mr Dorrit has been in Debtors Prison for over 20 years. Not only will they not answer questions, one character indignantly says: "... you mustn't come into the place saying you want to know, you know".