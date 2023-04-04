The Canberra Times
Don't let yet another statesman be lost without progress towards racial justice

By Letters to the Editor
April 5 2023 - 5:30am
Yunupingu, a revered voice for First Nations' rights, has died after a lifetime of advocacy. He was failed by Hawke on the promise of Treaty, and despite continual disappointment from governments, he remained a strong advocate and supporter of constitutional recognition and the Voice to Parliament. The current accolades from politicians are meaningless without action to back them up. He was a wise and experienced elder.

