The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Peter Martin | The RBA may have given borrowers a reprieve, but there's plenty of interest rate pain to come

Peter Martin
By Peter Martin
April 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RBA governor Philip Lowe froze interest rates on Tuesday - the first time in almost a year. Picture Getty Images
RBA governor Philip Lowe froze interest rates on Tuesday - the first time in almost a year. Picture Getty Images

Australia's Reserve Bank hit pause on interest rates after 10 successive hikes on Tuesday, but for many Australians, the pain it has inflicted is about to begin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Martin

Peter Martin

Columnist

Peter Martin is the business and economy editor of the Conversation and a visiting fellow at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University. He is a former economics editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.