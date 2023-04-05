Chas says: "Thanks for a great commentary - again and as usual. I take mild exception to the suggestion Albo is in tune with the vibe of the electorate: he is constantly beating the drum about Labor's spend on a number of things, as mentioned in your commentary, that may not engage the homeless and impoverished. If you are looking for a job, need medical attention that you cannot afford, need some food on the table for you and your family, or a secure dry place to sleep, AUKUS, submarines and the Voice probably will not resonate so much. As for the Voice, there seems to be little said about the appropriateness of isolating one small segment of a multicultural community in the constitution, which is supposed to be inclusive of all Australians - the word 'divisive' springs to mind and, contrary to its much touted purpose, would tend to promote discrimination and contention in the form so far presented."