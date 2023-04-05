This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
She intruded upon the morning with the grace of a cement truck, the one side of her inane conversation echoing off the trees and drowning out the birdsong.
"Yeah, like, I'm going with the linen dress," she shouted. "Like, it's perfect. You know the one. I, like, pulled it out this morning, and think it'll be, like, perfect."
She was power walking and power talking, this twentysomething. The earbuds were jammed so tightly in her head, she was oblivious to the racket she was making as she shared with the world her plans for the weekend. The dog and I paused to let her pass but we could still hear her long after she disappeared from sight.
It was fitting this annoyance was endured on the 50th anniversary of the first mobile phone call, made in New York on April 3, 1973. The damn things have found new and more inventive ways to rile us ever since.
But this latest iteration - phone in pocket connected via Bluetooth to earbuds - has to be the most irritating. It's given permission to those who use it in public places to talk loudly and unselfconsciously, waving their arms about as if they're deranged and imposing their conversation on everyone within earshot.
It's been four decades since the mobile phone was first made available to consumers, a full 10 years after that first New York phone call was made by Martin Cooper, a researcher with Motorola.
The early phones were brick-sized contraptions which cost a fortune, could run for half an hour and took hours to recharge. As always Australia was late to catch up, its first mobile call made in 1987. It wasn't until the early 1990s that the mobile really took off and even then we were awkward with them.
"Sorry, can't talk now. I'm on the bus," we'd hear early adopters whisper, back when privacy and consideration for others still mattered. Work colleagues who received a call on their mobile would leave the room to conduct their conversation, which would be brief given the cost.
"Is that you ringing?" we'd ask, when the mobile was still novel and we were unaccustomed to receiving calls on the hop. "Oh, haha, it's me."
At first the race seemed to be to make the smallest mobile. They were tiny things fitted with microscopic keyboards that could only send texts and make calls. At social gatherings they'd be placed on the table like six guns or car keys at a '70s swingers party.
Things have come a long way since then. The first iPhone arrived in 2007, marking the beginning of the smartphone era. It could process data, take basic photos and send emails. It also robbed us of focus as it hosted an ever-increasing number of apps, including social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. And it began to take over our lives. Many argue it dumbed us down.
According to Statista, the number of smartphone users in Australia was around 19.9 million in 2017. It estimates there will be 23.6 million by 2026.
When newly minted NSW Premier Chris Minns announced he'd have then banned from public schools by October, I quietly cheered. I know many teachers who'll welcome their banishment from the classroom, where they are a constant source of distraction.
I also applauded when just a day later the federal government announced it would ban TikTok from its phones and devices. But why stop at TikTok? Should anyone on the public purse be spending time on any social media when they should be working? Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are hardly going to get your tax return processed any faster, are they? The boffins in charge of the AUKUS project shouldn't have time to scroll their social media feeds while working on our tab.
As for the loud talker, the dog and I are heading out earlier, hoping we won't cross paths again. I'd hate to have to resort to earbuds to drown her out.
- To the relief of borrowers, the Reserve Bank has paused its long run of interest rate hikes, leaving the cash rate at 3.6 per cent.
- Perth is facing what could be the nation's worst housing shortfall as labour shortages and supply chain issues continue to plague the building sector. Western Australia's biggest home builder, BGC Housing Group, has paused new home sales to focus on clearing a backlog of almost 4000 builds.
- Another round of funding for community batteries has opened as part of the push to get coal-fired power out of the national electricity grid. The federal program is building community-scale batteries that would store excess solar power generated from rooftop panels and share it with other households and businesses during peak times.
THEY SAID IT: "In the good old days when there was no social media and no mobile phones, when you were forced to actually physically meet someone and you often mixed in the same social groups, there was a sense of accountability about things." - Ulrika Jonsson
YOU SAID IT: The government needs to stay grounded so hubris doesn't sets in and ruin the party.
Deidre says: "Albanese already has it. He gloats. I call him Messiah Mark 2 - taking us to the Promised Land (ScoMo was Mark 1) and my husband agrees. During the election campaign he didn't endear himself to me with his 'poor me syndrome' constant talk about his so-called immigrant background and disabled single mother. Mind you, I can't think of one prime minister I have liked since I came to Australia in 1979."
John thinks likewise: "Hubris has already infected the Albanese government. His sharp move to the right is an example. He clearly intends to hoover up the votes of the many disaffected Liberal voters who can't vote for the likes of Dutton. The effect of that will be a one-party government, Labor in name only, for even decades. The left - Greens, teals and some independents - won't be in a position to form government or even balance of power, while the Liberals will be a miserable smoking heap. That is profoundly undemocratic. The only hope is that the Libs wake up and move to the centre so the currently disaffected Liberals can vote for their rightful party again. A viable opposition is essential for democracy to work."
Bradley says: "The mildly conservative default setting of the Australian community saw the Whitlam government turfed for being too ambitious with social change and financially off-kilter at the end. A Year 12, '76-er, I thought the Dismissal was shocking at the time. We discovered with Don Chipp's Democrats that having a hung Senate was a useful handbrake on hubris-fuelled government. After relenting and giving the Howard government control of both houses, we doubled down and have had cross-benchers ever since, now even in the Reps. That seems to be a defining difference between the Australian polity and the US experience at the moment that compulsory, preferential voting gifts us. It allows us to rein in political extremes at federal and now state level."
"Spot on again, Echidna," says Arthur. "Self-confidence and pride has been the undoing of several prime ministers. Politicians need a big dose of humility. They need to learn to admit they are humans prone to mistakes and humbly admit it when results show they have made a mistake. Unfortunately, the longer governments stay in power the more they seem to be immune to any amount of humility and refuse to accept any constructive criticism, no matter how valid that criticism may be."
James has a suggestion: "Rather than undeserved hubris we need bravery and maybe some wild imagination (followed by real action) from our government. The rental/housing problem is a serious one. We can't house our own people, let alone a host of immigrants. The housing crisis is exacerbated by a shortage of tradies and at the same time we have jails full of fit young lads who have great potential with the right help, training and direction. Why not let them out on weekdays to do supervised apprenticeships and help build up the country? Too bold an idea?"
Chas says: "Thanks for a great commentary - again and as usual. I take mild exception to the suggestion Albo is in tune with the vibe of the electorate: he is constantly beating the drum about Labor's spend on a number of things, as mentioned in your commentary, that may not engage the homeless and impoverished. If you are looking for a job, need medical attention that you cannot afford, need some food on the table for you and your family, or a secure dry place to sleep, AUKUS, submarines and the Voice probably will not resonate so much. As for the Voice, there seems to be little said about the appropriateness of isolating one small segment of a multicultural community in the constitution, which is supposed to be inclusive of all Australians - the word 'divisive' springs to mind and, contrary to its much touted purpose, would tend to promote discrimination and contention in the form so far presented."
"The best way to keep politicians in touch with voters," says Kerry, "is for one month per year, they have to live on the minimum wage and find and fund their own rental accommodation for themselves and their family, pay out of their own pocket transportation costs, food, clothing and medical bills.That should drag them back down to earth very quickly."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
