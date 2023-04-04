Three Canberra-based companies have been awarded significant defence contracts, one for a new type of defensive laser system, one for lightweight helmets and body armour technology, and another to supply remote weapon systems to Ukraine.
In the latest of a series of announcements, the Defence department has awarded a $12.9 million contract to QinetiQ Australia to co-develop and manufacture a high energy defensive laser system prototype. The contract includes establishing a high energy laser manufacturing capability in South Australia in collaboration with the Defence Science and Technology Group.
"DSTG is partnering with industry to build advanced and competitive Australian sovereign capabilities for our Defence Force in critical technology areas," Chief Defence Scientist Professor Tanya Monro said in a statement.
"The high energy laser manufacturing capability is an example of how we can work with industry to support emerging and disruptive technologies."
XTEK Limited, which has former defence minister Christopher Pyne as a non executive director, has also been awarded $747,707 through the Defence Global Competitiveness and Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority grant programs to get a custom press and a new virtual machining centre.
XTEK produces high-performance ultra-lightweight, ultra-thin helmets and body armour that can stop rifle bullets. XTEK is supplying gear to eastern Europe including to warn torn Ukraine as its forces fight the Russian invasion.
Meantime, the Symonston-based Electro Optic Systems has secured a conditional $120 million contract to supply its locally-made, heavy remote weapon systems to Ukraine.
The remotely operated weapon system can be attached to vehicles and platforms while allowing the crew to operate it while protected inside.
EOS said the contract is with a Ukrainian state-owned foreign trade enterprise SpetsTechnoExport to supply up to one hundred of its systems.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
