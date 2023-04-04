The Canberra Times
XTEK Limited, Electro Optic Systems, QinetiQ Australia win defence contracts

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:00pm
Russell Offices headquarters of the Australian Defence Force and Department of Defence. Picture by Jamila Toderas
Three Canberra-based companies have been awarded significant defence contracts, one for a new type of defensive laser system, one for lightweight helmets and body armour technology, and another to supply remote weapon systems to Ukraine.

