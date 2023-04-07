One of our lunchers took the theme into his own hands and, at Plonk in Fyshwick Markets, he bought two cans of Jindabyne Brewing's Alpine RedX beer and, with a bottle of Gordons gin, shared a glass with a mate. The beer was a rich amber-red colour, malty, caramel, toffee and biscuit flavours. Though I don't drink beer or gin, we each tried the beer then with a splash of gin added. It was an entirely new taste and we liked it but it was hardly the Antipodean genever.