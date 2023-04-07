My daughter Jane and her partner Karl have been in Canberra over Easter, visiting from London. They are both celebrating birthdays so I decided to buy a few cans of assorted local beers plus a Hawke's Lager "One for the Country" to give Karl. By coincidence, before arriving in Canberra they had already eaten at Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre in Sydney's Marrickville where there's a lounge area modelled on the former prime minister's own pool room.
I mentioned the idea it to my pals at Saturday lunch. Oh, asked one, does he drink beer? I'm not sure, said I, but as a hobby he makes gin. Karl uses sloes from dense spiny Prunus spinosa bushes which grow, wild, along a canal in north London and are harvested in late autumn.
Another luncher suggested I could follow a tradition from Holland and give Karl gin and beer. Then he explained he regularly had an "oudeje" in the late afternoon when living in Zuiden in Holland. Following a Dutch ritual, a tiny tulip shaped glass is filled to the brim with genever, served neat at room temperature. You take the first sip then you drink a sip of cold beer and continue alternating with larger sips. This is known as "cop-stout" or "kopstootie" ("a blow for your head").
He has ordered a bottle of Bols Zeer Oude Genever so "soon I can have 'een pils met een oudeje daar bij'." The Bols is described as rich palate, grainy fruity notes and hints of juniper berry. It is made from rye, corn and white distillate to which juniper berries are added.
Genever has less juniper than regular gin and it was the forerunner to the London dry gin style. Simon Gifford, writing in Difford's Guide says genever is a blend of botanical infused neutral spirit and malt wine. The botanicals are coriander, angelica, caraway, orris and licorice.
One couple went to coffee at L'Orange in Manuka and, in conversation with owner-chef Wim Den Hartog, their discussion was about genever. So I popped in to see Wim. He said his father lives in Lopik between between Gouda (known for its cheese) and Utrecht. His Dad is 90 and after 8pm coffee, he has a drink of Bols genever at 9.30pm every night.
One of our lunchers took the theme into his own hands and, at Plonk in Fyshwick Markets, he bought two cans of Jindabyne Brewing's Alpine RedX beer and, with a bottle of Gordons gin, shared a glass with a mate. The beer was a rich amber-red colour, malty, caramel, toffee and biscuit flavours. Though I don't drink beer or gin, we each tried the beer then with a splash of gin added. It was an entirely new taste and we liked it but it was hardly the Antipodean genever.
Two decades ago Jim Laity and Robert Boden led a group of us on a tour of the trees at Woden cemetery. The men suggested I pick some juniper berries and use them at home, which I did, served with a chicken and mushroom dish. That night, after dinner, was the only time in my life that I have had hallucinations. I blamed the juniper berries, they blamed the mushrooms.
The common juniper (Juniperus communis) is the species used in gin and it is grown in Canberra.
Essential Ingredient in Kingston sells their own label juniper berries from Turkey.
Stephanie Alexander in The Cook's Companion has a recipe for sauerkraut with juniper berries and sparkling wine where onion is sauteed in pork fat, thyme, bay leaf, peppercorns, juniper berries, sparkling wine and sauerkraut added, mixed well and simmered for one and a half hours, then add grated potato, simmer for another 20 minutes, then add a splash of Kirsch.
This Canberra gardener has grown hops against a wall in full sun on a nature strip. The plant came from Berrima as a gift 20 years ago. Recently a younger male two blocks from me has grown hops up a tall informal timber archway.
BentSpoke Brewing, known especially for their award-winning IPA Crankshaft, gets some of their hops from Tallaganda Hops, a commercial hop and fruit farm in the valley of Tallaganda National Park near Canberra. Hop Diver by BentSpoke is a strong ale. The female cones are harvested during March and BentSpoke uses them fresh, and stores some fresh flowers while more hops is turned into pellets then refrigerated.
Capital Brewing, with award-winning Coast Ale, gets its hops from Rostrevor Hop Gardens at Eurobin near Bright in Victoria. Their four hop varieties are sold to mainstream beer brewers and the growing craft beer market with 60 per cent of their product exported to New Zealand and the United States. Their hops are trained up coconut fibre stems five metres above ground to wire trellises.
