Times Past: April 5, 1992

On this day in 1992, seniors week was winding down and as our aged citizens prepared to retire from their fleeting, annual burst of attention and visibility, it was timely to wonder what sort of place was Canberra in which to age?
"Better than most, not as good as some", according to Helen Saunders, a consultant in gerontology, nursing, and "absolutely marvelous", according to 82-year-old Joan Quade, past president and active member of the Canberra Senior Citizens Centre.
The fact, however, that the RSPCA received more money under the Community Services Grants Program than the ACT Council on the Ageing was a point not lost on those who saw enormous gaps in the services provided to Canberra's elderly.
The article said on the surface, Canberra does have a lot going for it. It's a clean and open city, still relatively safe, with amenities and services that are easily accessed. Its older population is growing rapidly, faster than anywhere else in Australia, and an increase of 100 per cent is expected over the next 12 years.
The population that came here to raise its children, bringing with it a demand for schools and play-centres, is moving on; to smaller more manageable accommodation, to aged hostels and to nursing homes. They're expecting the same sort of services they've always had here in other areas, ones that are good, cheap and available. But for many, they are not being met, especially when they are no longer able to look after themselves.
"Because of the very nature of the Canberra population, the elderly here are better educated on the whole than elsewhere," Mrs Saunders said.
There was an emphasis on the need for more facilities for those who are not able to live independently or just need more support.
"It's something we have to address as a community. Whether we like it or not, we are all going to be old one day," Mrs Saunders said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.