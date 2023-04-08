Who doesn't have a vendetta? A pet hate that causes white hot rage and bubbles up every time you see it and it's definitely about mouth breathing and not your repressed anger from taking on everything and no one ever appreciates all I -
Anyway.
A colleague of mine, who I'll call William Mebber, has a peculiar one.
It originated from Buy Nothing Groups, suburb-based Facebook groups in which you can offer or request items as gifts.
Posts include a brief description and a photo. Some people, very helpfully in my opinion, include a pen for scale.
What if I accepted the gift only to find they are two pens long, not one and a half?
It doesn't start or end with pens.
An unused item the gifter thinks is a pillow pad (?) is accompanied by a plum for size.
So you won't know what the object is, but you will know it is a lot bigger than a plum.
My friend Mariam Wimmber argues that because pens and plums are different sizes, the inclusion doesn't give an accurate sense of perspective.
What if that plum is a prize-winning giant one?
I'm starting to see her side of things, until I send her the ad of a 200cm pot plant being measured by an industrial tape.
She is unimpressed. "Just write the measurements," she says.
That's the thing about pet peeves, they aren't rational. Slurping, one-upping, cold toes, talking during a movie, unsolicited advice, breathing near me and all the other things I hate and he never helps around the -
I spot a beautiful rounded mirror with a floral frame on my Buy Nothing group.
Down the bottom is a graphic shot of two nostrils, as the gifter holds her flashing phone to get a pic.
Now if you want to talk about something that gets on the nerves ...
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
