Times Past: April 6, 1993

On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported on an upgrade to the beloved Pooh Bear's Corner on the Clyde mountain. Pooh Bear's Corner had changed very much over the years and had seen extreme weather events come and go. But one thing is certain: there has always been love for that damp rocky corner. In the interest of safety for tourists and visitors to the site, the government had recognised the need to make the corner safer.