Times Past: April 6, 1993

On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported on an upgrade to the beloved Pooh Bear's Corner on the Clyde mountain. Pooh Bear's Corner had changed very much over the years and had seen extreme weather events come and go. But one thing is certain: there has always been love for that damp rocky corner. In the interest of safety for tourists and visitors to the site, the government had recognised the need to make the corner safer.
Unveiled the day before, there was a new Pooh's Corner Sign and a landscaped fern garden. The road was widened to allow safer parking for the many families who stop so children could leave letters and presents for Pooh Bear.
The hole was originally part of a World War II defence strategy. In 1942, two Department of Main Roads workers, Norman Francis and Owen Tiddly, dug the hole and filled it with explosives, leaving it wired to blow in case the Japanese invaded and tried to travel inland.
A 1200m section of road below Pooh Corner was widened and resealed with a special hot mix to provide better grip. Repairs to that section cost $800,000.
