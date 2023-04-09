The volunteers and staff at the ANU food co-op should be planning a celebration for the cafe's 50th year of operation; instead they're trying to figure out how to keep the doors open.
The Food Co-op Shop and Cafe has been losing money for the last four years, and now the future of the community-run organisation hangs in the balance.
Located on the edge of the city and surrounded by student accommodation, the store and cafe have provided organic groceries and meals to both students and the public since 1976.
At $10 or less for a hot meal, the cafe serves up one of Canberra's best-value vegetarian lunches.
Despite the ANU not charging rent for the shop, soaring supply and transport costs has meant the store on the corner of Barry Drive has been struggling.
Yani x, events and communications manager, said profits had been declining slowly for some time but things had deteriorated recently.
"Because the cost of living has increased, fewer people are shopping here," Ms x said.
"Without a significant boost, we're considering all options regarding the future of the shop."
The co-op is more than just a grocery store and cafe; it's a community garden and an events space. It also provides chefs from diverse backgrounds with employment.
Through a partnership with Migrant and Refugee Settlement Services, several women serve lunch inspired by the cuisines from their birth countries six days a week.
Ms x said there were lines out the door for Saba Giday's Ethiopian lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The co-op's membership model was designed to give students access to affordable and good-quality produce. Working behind the counter means discounted groceries and a free hot meal.
Ms x said when the store was doing well the prices dropped and all profits went back into the business.
"We're a shop that like looks after the people who shop here and looks after the people who work and volunteer," she said.
"It's an authentic place. It's something that the people who live here did, it wasn't something that was imposed upon Canberra as a result of it being the national capital."
Ms x said their story was not unique and co-ops around the country were being forced to fold as it became harder to compete with supermarkets and bulk food stores for people's stretched dollars.
She said the message to Canberra customers was to please consider digging a little deeper than they might have to at the bulk-buy stores.
"If it's somebody who used to shop up here, we'd like them to come back and if it's somebody who's never shopped here, we'd love you to come through," she said.
"I think it's worth saving."
