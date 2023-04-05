The Liberals need to sort themselves out fast, by expulsions if necessary

Not only are the Liberals not winning, but they appear to be an inefficient organisation. The failure to choose candidates in a timely manner is a basic fault. It should be core business but takes second place to party brawls. Big parties, by definition, must be broad in their appeal, but currently the Liberals appear to be too broad. Culture warriors on the extreme right, including some state and federal MPs, have attached themselves to the party. In some cases, the religious right has set out to transform the party in their own image.