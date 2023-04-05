The Canberra Times
The Liberals need to sort themselves out fast, by expulsions if necessary

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
April 6 2023 - 5:30am
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Is the Liberal Party stuck in a rut or just experiencing a cyclical downturn? The only way to find out is to go back to first principles. What does any political party seek to do? What does a successful political party look like?

