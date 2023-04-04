Forgotten hooker Billy Pollard will get a chance to force his way back into World Cup calculations when he plays his first game of the season on Friday night.
In a boost for the already rampaging ACT Brumbies, Pollard is expected make his comeback from a broken hand in the Australian derby clash with the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.
Coach Stephen Larkham is also hoping to recall Wallabies lock Darcy Swain, who has been battling a foot injury for the past month and needs to get through training on Wednesday to be cleared for take off.
Swain was included in the Wallabies' training camp squad earlier this week despite his disrupted season, but Pollard was overlooked after his pre-season mishap.
The 21-year-old is regarded as a Test star of the future and made his international debut in Argentina last year after a whirlwind trip around the world as injury cover.
But he has slipped down the hooker pecking order in Australia, with Eddie Jones opting for Brumbies teammate Lachlan Lonergan, Jordan Uelese and Dave Porecki in his initial World Cup plans.
There's still plenty of time to force his way back into calculations, starting with the clash against the Reds which will double as the first time both Larkham and Jones have seen the former schoolboy prodigy in action.
"Billy hasn't had any game time, but he's good to go. He hasn't been able to play because of his hand, but he's been running and doing all of his fitness work," Larkham said.
"I haven't seen him play yet, so I'm looking forward to watching him because he's a special talent.
"He fractured a bone in his hand in Griffith [during the pre-season] but he got the all clear two weeks ago to start full training again.
"He spent last week going through contact progression and is back in full training this week, so it's exciting to have him back in the mix."
Larkham will name his team on Wednesday afternoon, with Swain facing a fitness test after missing the come-from-behind win against the NSW Waratahs last weekend.
Swain and Pollard's looming returns is an indication of the Brumbies' depth this year, with both likely to take positions on the bench as Larkham sticks with an unchanged starting XV for the first time this season.
Larkham rolled out his strongest-possible line-up for the first time of the season last weekend, unleashing Allan Alaalatoa and James Slipper in the front row while Len Ikitau made his comeback from injury.
Pollard gives the Brumbies much-needed depth at hooker after his injury and Connal McInerney's concussion struggles forced the club to call on 37-year-old John Ulugia and tighthead prop Rhys Van Nek to cover the back-up role behind Lonergan.
But even with major rotations in key roles, the Brumbies have won five of their six games and are unbeaten in three Australian derby matches this year.
"Continuity is a massive part of the program at the moment," Larkham said.
"We've certainly had the bulk of the same 23 every week other than that game against the Crusaders [where Wallabies players had to be rested]. It's been hard for guys to get into the team because others have been performing.
"And I think those combinations we have are certainly helping the way we play."
The biggest challenge will be the location. The Brumbies haven't beaten the Reds in Queensland since 2015 - when Larkham was last in charge as head coach - and the losing streak stretches seven games.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
