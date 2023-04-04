Tuff Nutterz back in Canberra for the school holidays

The Tuff Nutterz inflatable obstacle course is back in Canberra for the school holidays from Friday.
It is back on Parkes Place Lawns, of King Edward Terrace, in Parkes, until April 23.
Measuring almost 300 metres in length, the inflatable maze has 30 fun and challenging obstacles to complete, including huge slides, climbing walls, hanging rails, balance balls and more.
There is a miniature obstacle course for the little ones and a six-metre-tall Tuff Slide. Tickets here.
