Rabbits need as much attention regarding their comfort as other companion animals

By Rspca
Updated April 10 2023 - 10:41am, first published April 8 2023 - 8:00am
Soft blankets, old sheets, or padded pet beds should be provided for your indoor bunnies.
Rabbits, like other companion animals, have specific needs when it comes to their living area.

