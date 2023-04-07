Rabbits, like other companion animals, have specific needs when it comes to their living area.
Rabbits can be housed indoors, outdoors, or a combination of both.
In their living area, rabbits need an enclosed area where they can hide, sleep and eat, plus an exercise area where they play and be active, which is vital to their wellbeing.
An enclosure needs to be large enough to allow your rabbits to exhibit natural behaviours like grooming, feeding, running and jumping, plus a separate area for toileting.
It should be as large as possible, but the minimum size for a pair of average-sized rabbits (rabbits should be kept with at least one other compatible rabbit) should be 3 metres (long) x 2 metres (wide) x 1 metre (high), as recommended by the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund.
Cages for rabbits older than 12 weeks should not be less than 45 centimetres high and should allow rabbits to sit upright with ears fully erect.
As well as being enclosed, your rabbits' hutch should be draught and rain proof, quiet and dark.
It needs to be large enough for all your rabbits to lie outstretched and sit down at the same time without restrictions.
Your rabbits should be able to come and go as they please and a burrowing area (usually deep straw or hay) should be included. Burrowing is a normal behaviour for rabbits and gives them added security.
Their bedding should be regularly cleaned and changed.
An exercise run attached to your rabbits' hutch is essential. Rabbits are very active animals and need to be able to run around to prevent excessive weight gain or bone problems.
It must also provide the opportunity for plenty of mental stimulation.
The rabbits' living space must be insect-proof if it is outdoors. Netting will keep out flies which can cause flystrike.
As rabbits are susceptible to heat stress, their outdoor living space needs to be well-ventilated and have adequate shade.
An entry and exit hole should be made at each end of the hutch to allow air to circulate and to allow the removal of moisture and ammonia.
Another option is to keep your rabbit entirely indoors, with free run of the house replacing an exercise run.
A benefit of this option is that people can spend a lot more time getting to know their rabbit companions, fostering positive interactions with them and forming a close bond.
Your rabbits would still need an indoor hutch so they have their own private space where they can retreat for some peace and quiet and they can even be litter trained.
However, the downside to this system is access to household hazards by your rabbit. So it is important to minimise the risks.
Cardboard boxes, modified cupboards, or soft cat/dog tunnels or beds can be suitable for the rabbits' retreat.
Soft bedding such as blankets, old sheets, or padded pet beds should be provided to make your indoor bunnies comfortable.
Did you know rabbits love to get up high?
Give them ramps or a small cupboard or hutch they can jump on top of at a safe height.
With these tips, you are on the right track to creating the perfect living space for your pet rabbits.
