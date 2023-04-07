While Easter means little to this lapsed Catholic who works public holidays, the long weekend comes just at the right time.
I know it's all about the moon and stuff, but with the end of daylight saving and the onset of cooler weather it gets me to thinking about planning ahead for the winter months.
It's the perfect time to reset, pause and take a moment, think about the winter months ahead. In her fabulous book Futuresteading: Practical skills, recipes and rituals for a simpler life, Jade Miles calls this time of year "The Turning".
"Almost overnight, the days change their stripes and begin spruiking the virtues of autumn," she writes.
"Slowly, we begin to understand that it's time for summer fun to fade away, which leads to a change of pace in our daily patterns. Instead of clicking our heels at a clipped trot, we plan less, and expect less; we cover our shoulders with scarves and drop into a more relaxed and gentle season."
While avoiding hard-and-fast rules, the whole idea of "futuresteading" - which is basically living like tomorrow matters - does have some basic principles. Interpret these as you like, she says, with actions to suit life as you know it.
Here are the basic principles and how I'm going to address them over Easter and the coming months.
Be in awe of her, be respectful and courteous to her, and assume a manner of gratitude. It's been too long since I took a long walk. I need to feel the crunch of gravel underfoot, discover places I haven't been. I'll drink an afternoon cuppa in the sunshine on my deck, look at sunsets and stars on nights which are getting crispier.
Strip back the white noise to give yourself room to discover the magic in the simplest of wonders. Here I'm going to switch off, leave the phone alone for a few days, turn off the television. My pile of books to read is incredibly high.
More than a home or a mark on a map, your place fans your deepest sense of belonging. It's almost time to bring out the winter linen, throw rugs and cushions. I don't mind a mini declutter this time of year either. A shuffle of pots and pans to bring casseroles to the front of the shelf to be filled with soup.
Create patterns and rhythms, rites of passage and processes. And speaking of soup. I'm keen to instigate Soup Sunday. Plan ahead so when I get back from hockey, there's a hearty bowl of goodness waiting for me to heat up. Even more, routine has fallen away over summer. I will take a few hours this weekend to plan the new daily routine, weekly patterns. I need to find that rhythm again.
You are as strong as those with whom you build your life; they are an extension of yourself. We're all busy but the gathering of clans is important. My children and I are setting dates for dinner and it brings me great joy to see them both arrive, even more so if they have partners and friends in tow. The first hockey post-match gathering has occurred too. So good to be back in that clan.
Notice, respond to, adapt to and embrace the in-the-moment reality of where the outside patterns leave you. This will be my third winter here. I know my place's patterns now, the sun low in the front windows of the late afternoon, the chill of the wooden floors in the morning.
The community that builds is bound by mutual trust, obligation and reciprocity that empowers all. I love this new neighbourhood and the things that happen here. There's so much more to find.
"Wherever you live and whatever stage you're at," Miles writes, "you can write a new story with your choices.
"You can do things that feel good and are meaningful and achievable, on any scale."
If that doesn't sound like the best way to spend this Easter long weekend, I don't know what does.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
