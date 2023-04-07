The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Autumn is my favourite time of year in Canberra

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hit pause this Easter. Picture Shutterstock
Hit pause this Easter. Picture Shutterstock

While Easter means little to this lapsed Catholic who works public holidays, the long weekend comes just at the right time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.