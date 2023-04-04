The Canberra Easter egg hunt with 4000 eggs

The Canberra Miniature Railway is holding its Easter extravaganza on Saturday and Sunday evening.
Rides run between 5pm and 8pm, starting close to dusk and ending in the dark under lights.
There will be Easter egg hunts both days at 5.30pm and 6.30pm each day, where there are 4000 Easter eggs to find!
The railway is at the southern end of Jerrabomberra Avenue in Symonston.
Tickets are here.
