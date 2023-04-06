Gordon Powers is your reliable level 2 electrician in Sydney

When there's an electrical issue at your property it's critical to hire a licensed and experienced electrician to ensure your electrical connections are up to code.

This is branded content.

As a property owner, you understand the importance of hiring a qualified electrician to handle all your electrical needs. When it comes to Level 2 electrical work, it is even more critical to hire a licensed and experienced electrician who can ensure that your electrical connections are up to code and functioning correctly. Gordon Powers is the top choice for a Level 2 electrician in Sydney.

What is a Level 2 electrician?

A Level 2 electrician is a specialist electrician licensed by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment. Level 2 electricians are qualified to perform electrical work that involves the installation, repair, and maintenance of electrical service lines that connect your property to the power grid. They are also authorised to carry out electrical work on underground and overhead service lines.

Why choose Gordon Powers?

At Gordon Powers, the team is made up of fully qualified and licensed Level 2 electricians who have years of experience in the industry. With the necessary expertise to tackle any Level 2 electrical work, from installing new service lines to repairing and maintaining existing ones, Gordon Powers electricians are equipped with the latest tools and equipment to ensure that they can deliver high-quality work that meets industry standards.

Dedicated to providing clients with exceptional customer service, their team understands that electrical issues can be stressful and inconvenient, which is why they are committed to responding to your queries promptly and arriving at your property on time. Also on offer is flexible scheduling, to ensure that they can work around your schedule and minimise any disruptions to your daily routine.

At Gordon Powers, a range of Level 2 electrical services are on offer.

1 Metering

Level 2 electricians can install, replace, and relocate your electricity meter. They can also upgrade your meter to a smart meter, which allows you to monitor your energy usage in real-time.

2 Overhead and underground service lines

The Gordon Powers team can install, repair, and maintain overhead and underground service lines. Each electrician is trained to work safely and efficiently, ensuring that your service lines are up to code and functioning correctly.

3 Switchboard upgrades

If your switchboard is outdated or no longer meets your electrical needs, Level 2 electricians can upgrade it to ensure that it is safe and reliable.

4 Private power pole Installations

The team can install private power poles to connect your property to the power grid. Level 2 electricians can also replace and maintain existing power poles to ensure that they are functioning correctly.