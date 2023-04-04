Canberrans preparing to hit the road for the long weekend are likely to face well below average Easter temperatures, with rain forecast across much of the nation.
Snowfall is possible for alpine regions across the weekend, with temperatures forecast to drop below zero in the Brindabellas on Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a series of cold fronts will bring cold, wet and windy conditions across the southern states, with a chance of snow around the eastern ranges.
Meteorologist Sarah Scully said showers and thunderstorms were forecast across eastern and southern NSW on Friday, with the potential for severe storms along the east coast and adjacent mountain ranges, bringing damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.
"Maximum temperatures are likely to be well below average for the Easter long weekend with snowfall possible in alpine areas on Saturday night and Sunday," Ms Scully said.
"Showers are forecast in the south on Saturday, contracting to the ranges on Sunday, before becoming dry throughout on Monday."
Ms Scully said hazardous surf conditions were forecast to develop on the south and central coast during Sunday, extending to the north coast on Monday.
Those travelling to Canberra for the National Folk Festival are unlikely to face freezing conditions, although the bureau is predicting rain is on the way.
Friday has a very high chance of showers, the bureau has forecast Saturday and Sunday have a medium and slight chance of showers in Canberra.
It follows a wetter than average March in Canberra, the majority of rain falling in the last week of the month.
Canberra Airport registered more than 77 millimetres for the month, which is 119 per cent of the long-term average of 64.8 millimetres.
Canberra also registered its second highest March temperature on record and the latest date in autumn on which it has reached 35 degrees.
Ms Scully said while conditions for this weekend could still change, early forecasts would allow Australians to start planning their Easter.
For those travelling further afield, it is expected to be wet, cold and windy for South Australia on Friday and Saturday, with sunny breaks developing on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will remain well-below average over the long weekend for the area.
Ms Scully said there is a risk of severe thunderstorms for south-east Queensland for the start of the Easter long weekend on Friday.
She said conditions were expected to become drier for much of the state from Saturday.
"Temperatures will be above average on Friday, contracting to the east from Saturday," Ms Scully said.
"Perth will see mostly dry conditions over the Easter long weekend, with a risk of showers and isolated storms elsewhere. Temperatures will be well below maximum averages."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
