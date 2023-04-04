Thanks for your interest in this article. We want to let you know that while this story has been written independently by a journalist, some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click through, ACM may earn a commission.
Country Road is proud to launch a men's denim jean range in partnership with Saitex, an industry-leading manufacturer that's revolutionising the way denim is made.
Country Road's head of design for menswear, Chris Vogelpoel, counts the collection with Saitex a pioneering success for the menswear category.
"As part of our design strategy, we were determined to find and work with one of the most innovative denim mills in the world that's committed to driving positive environmental and social change. The result of this collaborative process means that we're bringing a denim offering that sets Country Road apart, not just in terms of fabric and fit, but also with the incredible story linked to Saitex."
Located in Vietnam, Saitex is a vertically integrated denim manufacturer focused on supporting environmental and social change. The factory is driving innovation at key stages of denim production to address energy use, water consumption and waste.
Energy solutions In a commitment to conserving energy, Saitex has 15,000 solar panels on the roof of its mill that help to power the facility. In addition, the sewing factory is Silver LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design )certified, an internationally recognised symbol of sustainability excellence and green building leadership.
Buildings that are LEED-certified are designed to reduce carbon emissions, energy, water and waste. The smart system behind the dyeing process. To achieve the rich indigo tones of the denim, Saitex draws on the innovative dyeing technology of Smart-IndigoTM, and was one of the first denim manufacturers to invest in a Smart-IndigoTM machine.
According to Smart-IndigoTM, its system reduces carbon dioxide emissions, as well as energy and harmful chemical use. From wastewater to a valuable resource.
By recycling water in-house, Saitex is able to reduce the need for fresh water in the washing process. Working to reduce chemical use Saitex was the first denim laundry in the world to become a bluesignR system partner.
The globally recognised blue signR system assesses facilities to reduce harmful substances and carbon dioxide emissions in the textile industry, while improving water and energy consumption.
Taking drying back to basics Rather than solely relying on traditional tumble drying, Saitex air dries its jeans for up to 80 per cent of the drying process. Jeans are hung from the ceiling of the wash facility to conserve energy while drying, a process which can take up to three hours for each pair.
Recognising the value of fabric waste, Saitex has repurposed denim off-cuts and seconds to create a new material. Stelapop(c) is a wood alternative that is made using 65 per cent recycled denim sourced from Saitex.
Looking good while helping to save the planet.
Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine
Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.