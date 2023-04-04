The Canberra Times
Home/Recommended/Partner Content

A revolutionary approach to timeless denim

Linda Lambrechts
By Linda Lambrechts
Updated April 11 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Look sharp in the Country Road men's denim jean range in standard and slim fits, and available in three authentic washes - Dark Indigo, Mid Blue and Rich Raw. Picture supplied
Look sharp in the Country Road men's denim jean range in standard and slim fits, and available in three authentic washes - Dark Indigo, Mid Blue and Rich Raw. Picture supplied

Thanks for your interest in this article. We want to let you know that while this story has been written independently by a journalist, some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click through, ACM may earn a commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Lambrechts

Linda Lambrechts

Group Journalist Special Publications and Features SI Group

Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine

More from Partner Content
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.