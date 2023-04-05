Charities work better with light-touch regulation - even Hillsong

Firstly, of course, the commission doesn't have a staff of investigators with badges who can make perps do their cute little perp walks. If the ATO or the feds or the local coppers do get convictions for any of these suggested breaches - and Hillsong, of course, hasn't been charged, says it has an answer for everything, and should be heard in its own defence - then the commission will take that into account, but it's not up to it to get those cases over the line. At this stage of the game, anything that was actually illegal is someone else's business.