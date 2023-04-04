Small businesses are getting paid faster by government agencies, according to the newly released Australian Government Pay On-Time Survey Performance Report.
The 93 agencies surveyed said they paid 96 percent of invoices within 20 days, an increase of 3 per cent from the previous financial year.
Minister for Small Business Julie Collins said the government was leading by example and urged other businesses to follow.
"I encourage other businesses to lift their game to ensure our nation's small businesses are paid on time," she said in a statement.
IN OTHER NEWS:
AAP previously reported that many small businesses were waiting for months for payment from large companies.
The government has also appointed economist Craig Emerson to lead an independent review of the 2020 Payment Times Reporting Act, which will look at how to ensure Australia's small businesses can be paid quicker.
The review is expected to be completed in the first half of the year.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.