The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Survey shows government has improved payment times for small businesses

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated April 5 2023 - 9:02am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Small Business Julie Collins. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Minister for Small Business Julie Collins. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Small businesses are getting paid faster by government agencies, according to the newly released Australian Government Pay On-Time Survey Performance Report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.