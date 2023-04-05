Funding our national institutions rights Labor and Liberal failures

Who can doubt that the decision by the government to allocate an extra $535 million to the "national collecting Institutions" is welcome.
These are the nine major institutions of national importance. Of the nine, seven are in Canberra so the new money is even more welcome in our city.
You can almost hear the sighs of relief emanating from the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, the National Archives, the National Film and Sound Archive, the National Gallery, the National Library, the National Museum and the National Portrait Gallery.
If the staff there were to use the tiniest sliver of the money to buy a good celebratory bottle of sparkling wine from a Canberra region winery, we wouldn't blame them.
But the celebration should go wider than our own territory.
The recipients of the money are institutions which, as their name suggests, collect articles of national importance, from the books our researchers rely on, to great paintings, to the sounds and sights that are part of our Australian story.
As the Prime Minister put it: "These are special places and we should be proud of them. They preserve, protect and celebrate Australia's stories and history. My government is committed to preserving, protecting and celebrating them."
The National Library collection, for example, consists of more than 10 million objects. They are sometimes valued at $1.3 billion but in truth the figure is meaningless. Similarly, a monetary value of $301 million on the 3.3 million objects in the National Film and Sound Archive doesn't convey their true pricelessness.
The taxpayers' money arrives in the nick of time. Horror stories from the institutions made headlines but fell on deaf years under the previous government.
At the National Gallery, they have been using buckets to gather water dripping through the roof. That should have rung alarm bells with the previous government - but didn't.
The current Arts Minister took a political swipe when he came bearing gifts. "It is a disgrace that the former coalition government allowed these institutions to fall into such a shocking state of disrepair." It is.
There may be two reasons. The first is an uncharitable view, and that is that there is a philistine tendency among some on the right who view "art" as the preserve of "liberal lefties". Funding of arts institutions, on this reading, does not go to what some Liberals may have viewed as their "natural constituency".
The second reason is that institutions like our great libraries and galleries seem to offer a politically painless way of saving money. The squeals of pain in the institutions themselves do not ring loud among the wider population.
But before we apportion blame solely to the right, we should remember that a new concept - the "efficiency dividend" - was imposed on the institutions by a Labor government.
This annual decrease in the funding to government organisations was introduced by the Hawke government in 1987.
It has undermined cultural institutions ever since. It's been a slow, salami-slicing of their ambitions and abilities.
It is important, though, to recognise that the new money does not mean that constraints on spending have been loosened too much. A small glass of celebratory bubbly is permissible but not the full trebles all round.
It is good that the government has recognised their worth. It should have been done long ago.
