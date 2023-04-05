Peter Dutton's biggest problem is, of course, Peter Dutton

Peter Dutton has two problems: history and Peter Dutton.
In the last 80 years no-one who became opposition leader immediately after their government was defeated has gone on to become prime minister: no-one. Think Ben Chifley, Arthur Calwell, Billy Snedden, Gough Whitlam (after the 1975 defeat), Andrew Peacock, Kim Beazley, Brendan Nelson and Bill Shorten.
As for Peter Dutton, he seems totally incapable of reading the room - any room. He is a hard line conservative who thinks the only people who got things wrong at the 2022 election were the voters - and they must repeatedly be told the error of their ways (as David Pope so brilliantly illustrated this week). Any rational political leader seeing the Liberal Party's polling among under 50s would realise that the party is in serious trouble and at least try to give the appearance of understanding the problem and at least pretend to come up with policies to overcome it.
Not Peter Dutton. We all got it wrong and we must change - not the Liberal Party. I was delighted to see a report that, post-Aston, he is being urged to go on a "listening tour" to areas that have deserted the Liberals. I'm sure he's very attracted to the idea - provided the listening tour involves us poor plebs listening to him tell us how stupid we are and how we have to get it right next time.
Jack Waterford ("Stakeholders now outrank citizens", April 1) outlines why public service decisions often exclude Australians' right to know let alone interfere in government decision making.
Bureaucrats and "stakeholders" believe they should be free to secretly decide how, when, where, and why Australians must pay private corporations for stuff.
Such arrogance explains why government decisions are divorced from Australians' needs. Politicians and bureaucrats forget their status and income depends on their serving all of the population. That's governments' sole function.
Governments exist only to serve us. Current governance arrangements don't do that. Decisions about what we need, its provision and payment for it, should be decided, managed and audited by the communities involved, not centralised parliaments and bureaucracies in distant capitals. That requires devolution of power and responsibility to local levels.
The public interest is determined by Australians not private corporations. All infrastructure and services provision needs to be decided by democratic votes by those affected. No such policies should be decided by central parliaments let alone their bureaucracies.
Suggestions that Australians don't have the right to know or interfere in decisions about provision of infrastructure and services funded by them are ridiculous. Young Australians cannot afford to buy homes and raise families because of government decisions. That must change.
Failure to do that is impoverishing Australians as decisions like the opaque government contracts to spend $368 billion plus on nuclear submarines to make war on China, our major trading partner, in 20 years time illustrates.
Asthma sufferer and Tuggeranong resident Caitlin Ross describes her wood-smoke-provoked asthmatic attacks as "Like sucking air through a straw", ("Asthma Australia backs push to ban wood heaters in ACT", canberratimes.com.au, April 2). This is no exaggeration; we asthmatics are all too aware of this agonising feeling. Those insisting on burning wood should try breathing through a straw for a minute.
Would a ban infringe on civil liberties? Can there be a more fundamental civil liberty than the right to breathe any air, preferably clean?
As the article clearly suggests, the scientific evidence is already compelling and multifaceted. No more dithering and procrastinating.
Legislate a ban now. Tomorrow we're dead. Literally.
Enough, already! I do not want or need to know every last detail of the ex president's trial. He relishes publicity to stroke his enormous ego, which also fires up his fanatic followers. So let's deny him, and them.
If everyone in Australia turned turned off reports on Trump, on all media, advertising revenue and audiences would fall. An editorial lesson would be learned. And we would hear important news from other than the USA that deserves to be reported, instead.
If the Labor government persists with any one of the following I see more independents and a Labor minority government in 2025:
Not bringing Julian Assange home; persecuting/prosecuting whistle-blowers; stitching us up with a legal and public administration shambles in the Voice; unbearably high net immigration which is forcing extraordinarily high housing prices and extraordinarily high state and territory debt; further national sovereignty risk and immeasurable waste of money on AUKUS or similar nonsense; no or minimal tax on multi-national corporations; more fracking.
Fellow baby boomers are shedding tears of frustration and their alliances to political parties are being tested.
Yes, we are grateful every day that Morrison's climate deniers are no longer in charge. Yes, we'd love to support the Labor party at state, territory and federal level. However, we need governments that will show real bravery in the face of the powerful oil, gas and coal lobbies.
While vast numbers of citizens may resist voting for the Liberal party after years of climate neglect, they will have no qualms in supporting independent, green or teal candidates who offer more action on climate than the alternatives.
Experts are warning that we are wasting our last opportunities to turn the climate ship around. When launching the report coming from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, UN secretary-general Antnio Guterres called on developed countries like ours to stop approving new oil, gas and coal projects.
For indeed what is the point in enabling access to new oil, gas and coal sources for economic reasons if we are robbing our children and grandchildren of a safe environment in which to live?
Our trips to the ballot box will now see us voting for the very survival of future generations. The recent Aston by-election has shown us that political parties must listen hard to the concerns of their constituents.
A truly bizarre letter from John Skurr on April 3 re: the ACT government needing to develop more large housing blocks. Freeways and sprawl for the sake of the environment.
Suburbia is far more carbon intensive than the inner cities. While replacing internal combustion with electric cars reduces that somewhat, this ignores the cost in carbon posed by building the freeways, the cost to the environment of building and disposing of the electric cars, and the bush destroyed by sprawl.
I don't disagree that more urban canopy is desirable, but replacing bush with suburban blocks would be entirely backwards.
This should be achieved with dense suburbs of two- and three-storey terrace houses and other medium density dwellings, with small manageable yards with tree coverage rules, huge street trees and shared green spaces. This should, of course, be linked by high quality, frequent public transport.
All of this is quite aside from the impact of increased car dependency on our city as a place to live. Mr Skurr appears to have learned none of the lessons of 20th century city building.
While the passing of Galarrwuy Yunupingu is deeply sad and a great loss, one of his greatest contributions to Australia has hardly been mentioned.
Gallarrwuy was a founding member of prime minister Malcolm Fraser's National Australia Day Committee in 1980-82 and played a major role developing Australia Day into the celebration it is today.
In particular Gallarrwuy, along with Neville Bonner and Charlie Perkins, travelled to, met and talked to many other Indigenous leaders all over the nation to collect their opinions of Australia Day, their favourite date for it and how best to celebrate it.
After almost a year of travel, it was Gallarrwuy who reported to the committee that the Aboriginal communities were just like the rest of Australia and preferred January 26 for Australia Day as it marked the end of summer holidays and was a handy time to get the kids ready for school.
He also made many other valuable contributions to matters concerning national pride and the importance of his national day. One could be excused for suggesting they don't make wise men like Gallarrwuy anymore.
As usual, Crispin Hull hits the nail on the head ("A massive undemocratic assault on Australian living standards", April 4). He writes, Labor won Aston because "Australians are fed up with ideology, donor-pandering, and political point-scoring and want their governments to do stuff and fix stuff." And if an outcome of that, as Hull proposes, is the irrelevancy of the Murdoch press and Sky After Dark, what a sweet victory it would be.
In his article Crispin Hull, when extolling the virtues of EVs, omitted to mention the health benefits to us all. Air pollution from fossil fuel powered cars causes asthma, cancer, heart disease and premature death. It also increases the risk of dementia. We must transition to EVs as soon as possible.
Another wrong economical message from RBA that inflation is under control but in fact it is not. A political move by Philip Lowe to save his skin. Time to sack him.
Trumped-up charges or trumped by the law? Only in America.
The new funding for the national cultural institutions will address the previous coalition government's neglect of our national cultural institutions, whose activities and collections enhance our national identity. But this increased funding of nine cultural icons is parsimonious. It only equates to the embarrassing and distorted amount being provided to the one institution, the Australian War Memorial, to expand its facilities to create a type of Disneyland of war memorabilia.
Australians simply do not want a far-right populist ultra-conservative Liberal Party. Australians want a small-l moderate, imaginative and socially-cohesive Liberal Party, which reflects their essentially centrist position. Is it too late for the Libs to rediscover their roots? Possibly. What is certain is they cannot do it with Dutton as leader.
Sorry I missed April 1 but, given it is now possible to control everything electronically, why do we need this clunky one hour time change twice a year (and all the different time zones)? Why can't the time just be set according to sunrise at say 30 degrees latitude?
In the CT of April 1 (p20) regarding the Agriculture $60 million deficit, the final paragraph reports the deputy secretary of Agriculture having said changes to biosecurity risks such as, inter alia, "...foot in mouth... had contributed". Really?
Congratulations to Greg Cornwell (Letters, April 3) for recognising that the Liberal Party is now in a similar position to the Labor Party of the 1950s. Perhaps by the 2040s the Liberal Party will have found its Whitlam and be capable of forming a government.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published). Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.