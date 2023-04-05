Peter Dutton's biggest problem is, of course, Peter Dutton

As for Peter Dutton, he seems totally incapable of reading the room - any room. He is a hard line conservative who thinks the only people who got things wrong at the 2022 election were the voters - and they must repeatedly be told the error of their ways (as David Pope so brilliantly illustrated this week). Any rational political leader seeing the Liberal Party's polling among under 50s would realise that the party is in serious trouble and at least try to give the appearance of understanding the problem and at least pretend to come up with policies to overcome it.