Where to find Canberra's most affordable rentals

New research shows Canberra is no longer the most expensive capital city to rent a home in.
But it's hardly comfort for renters, who are still looking at a median price of $674 per week, according to the latest rental data from CoreLogic.
For those seeking something more reasonably priced, the property data firm also released a list of the most affordable Canberra suburbs for rental properties.
The Reserve Bank delivered some good news for home owners this week, deciding to hold the cash rate at 3.6 per cent.
The news will be some relief for young Canberra home owners like Jessika Lomas and Lachlan Rice, who recently refinanced after their three-year fixed interest rate expired.
The couple opted for another fixed rate, saying it would give them "peace of mind" if rates kept rising this year.
The RBA announcement came after new house price data was released, showing national property values had increased after nearly a year-long streak of home value falls.
But property values in Canberra were lagging.
Canberra dwelling values were down 0.5 per cent for the month, driven by a 0.7 per cent drop in house values. Canberra's unit market, however, is back on the rise.
In some pockets of the market, eye-watering sale prices are still being achieved.
Geocon boss Nick Georgalis and Sonya Georgalis sold their Red Hill estate for $6.66 million, setting an auction record and pocketing nearly $2 million in the process.
The four-bedroom house is believed to date back to 1927 and sits on a large, 3402-square-metre parcel of land.
It was once owned by former Canberra Raiders NRL player Bradley Clyde, while the house next door was also once the home of Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.
Locals have come to know Moresby Street as "Raiders Row".
