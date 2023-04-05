Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says there is no timetable for him to visit Beijing but he remains open to the possibility of travelling to China upon official invite.
Reports of an "in principle" invitation for Mr Albanese to visit Beijing emerged in the South China Morning Post on Tuesday.
Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Mr Albanese said while he had no timetable to travel to Beijing, he was hoping Trade Minister Don Farrell would soon make the trip to meet his Chinese counterpart.
Assistant Trade Minister Tim Ayres met his Chinese counterpart last week during the Boao Forum for Asia conference in Hainan.
"I have said very clearly that dialogue is a good thing," Mr Albanese said.
"I have said that if an invitation were to be received, that I would accept it and we would work out a timetable for it. There has not been a timetable worked out for it."
Albanese said he will be attending the G7 meeting and hosting the Quad leaders meeting.
Reports of the invite emerged following the federal government's decision to ban popular app TikTok from Commonwealth-issued devices on advice from Australian intelligence and security agencies.
There are concerns the Chinese government could access data collected by the app. In response to the decision, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said they have made a diplomatic protest to Australia.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
