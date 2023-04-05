The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Anthony Albanese says no 'timetable' to visit China yet

Karen Barlow
Natalie Vikhrov
By Karen Barlow, and Natalie Vikhrov
Updated April 5 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (front) with Arts Minister Tony Burke and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (front) with Arts Minister Tony Burke and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says there is no timetable for him to visit Beijing but he remains open to the possibility of travelling to China upon official invite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.