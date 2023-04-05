Anthony Albanese says no 'timetable' to visit China yet

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says there is no timetable for him to visit Beijing but he remains open to the possibility of travelling to China upon official invite.
Reports of an "in principle" invitation for Mr Albanese to visit Beijing later this year emerged in the South China Morning Post on Tuesday.
Mr Albanese said while he had no timetable to travel to Beijing, he was hoping Trade Minister Don Farrell would soon make the trip to meet his Chinese counterpart.
Assistant Trade Minister Tim Ayres met his Chinese counterpart last week during the Bo'ao Forum in Hainan.
"I have said very clearly that dialogue is a good thing," Mr Albanese said.
"I have said that if an invitation were to be received, that I would accept it and we would work out a timetable for it. There has not been a timetable worked out for it."
China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday said she had "nothing to share" on the rumoured visit. But she said that a "healthy and stable development of China-Australia relations serves the common interests of both countries and the peoples of the two countries."
Reports of the invite emerged following a federal government decision to ban popular app TikTok from Commonwealth-issued devices on advice from Australian intelligence and security agencies.
The government would not reveal the specific advice it received but there are widespread concerns the Chinese government could access data collected by the app.
The move puts Australia in line with the United States, Canada, New Zealand and the European Union, which have already banned government employees from having TikTok on work-issued devices.
In response to the decision, Ms Ning said they have made a diplomatic protest to Australia.
She urged Australia "to earnestly observe the rules of market economy and the principle of fair competition, and provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies".
Anticipating the decision, TikTok Australia and New Zealand called it a move "driven by politics".
App owner ByteDance denies its user data can be supplied to Beijing.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
