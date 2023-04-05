Rowney has worked with these techniques to push them to the edge of their potential - what results is glass of several surface levels that can project simultaneously intense translucent colour. Paradoxically, patterns are controlled yet appear free flowing; colours are restricted in number but give the appearance of opulence. The intensity of the translucent colour is well illustrated by two works; Cherry Low Form and Blue & Green Tall Form where the intensity of the red and green translucent colour has the richness of medieval stained glass. Two of the most spectacular works among the many on display are the Bronze & Gold Tall Form and its companion, the Bronze Low Form. The Bronze Low Form in bronze coloured glass has a flower-like shape with radiating petals. The Bronze & Gold Tall Form, a glowing gold firebrand, seems to radiate light from within its overlapping shell-like patterns that are stretched in shape through the glassmaking process as they ascend to its tapering neck.