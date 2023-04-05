The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Gai Waterhouse newcomer Alcohol Free set for Queen of the Turf Championships debut

By Tim Auld
April 5 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alcohol Free has joined the Gai Waterhouse-Adrian Bott stable and will run in the Queen of the Turf. Picture Getty Images
Alcohol Free has joined the Gai Waterhouse-Adrian Bott stable and will run in the Queen of the Turf. Picture Getty Images

Fresh from winning her first Group One Australian Derby with Major Beel at Randwick last Saturday, champion trainer Gai Waterhouse chases more Group One success on the final day of the Championships at Randwick on Easter Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.