Fresh from winning her first Group One Australian Derby with Major Beel at Randwick last Saturday, champion trainer Gai Waterhouse chases more Group One success on the final day of the Championships at Randwick on Easter Saturday.
Waterhouse, who trains in partnership with Adrian Bott has runners in three of the big four Group One races which bring an end to the Championships for 2023.
The powerful training combination have the favourite Alcohol Free in the $1 million Queen Of The Turf while Knights Order and Sir Lucan are their Sydney Cup hopefuls and Soul Choice is their Australian Oaks runner.
Waterhouse said she has her fingers crossed for more Group One victories on the second day of the Championships.
"I'm really excited with our runners leading into Easter Saturday," Waterhouse told ACM Racing.
"It's going to be another thrilling day to wind up the Championships. I would have to say Alcohol Free is our best chance in the Queen Of The Turf. It's her first start in Australia.
"Alcohol Free has really strong international form and we've been really happy with her track-work since she came to Australia.
"We've got the services of top jockey James McDonald which is a real bonus. James rode Alcohol Free in a 1200 metre trial at Randwick last month.
"I was happy with her trial and her work since then. Alcohol Free has the ability to handle all types of going which is great."
Alcohol Free is the $3.50 early favourite to win the Queen Of The Turf with Bet365.
Knights Order and Sir Lucan should be competitive in the $2 million Sydney Cup, according to the master trainer.
"Knights Order has a very good record at Randwick," she said. "Knights Order won the Sydney Cup last year. I've been happy with his last two runs in the Sky High and the Tancred Stakes.
"I think he's ready to improve and may do it in the Sydney Cup. He's a strong each-way hope. Sir Lucan also has a good record at Randwick. He's an improving type of stayer and like Knights Order I think he'll be very competitive."
Bet365 rate Knights Order as a $17 chance while Sir Lucan is a $34 hope in the Sydney Cup.
Waterhouse believes Soul Choice can make amends for her last start unplaced Vinery Stud Stakes performance when she runs in the Australian Oaks.
"I'm prepared to forget the last run by Soul Choice," she said. "I can't fault the form of Soul Choice at her previous starts in Tasmania if she runs up to that form she's got a chance in a tough race."
Soul Choice is rated a $51 chance in the early betting markets for the Oaks with Bet365.
