New Netball ACT chief executive Sally Clark wants to launch talks to bring Super Netball and international fixtures back to Canberra as soon as the AIS Arena reopens.
Clark is setting a high bar as she moves into the role, aiming to improve pathways for junior and senior players as well as bringing the GWS Giants back to the capital.
The netball community has missed out on elite-level competition opportunities for the past three years after the arena was closed indefinitely in early 2020.
It left Canberra without a venue suitable for professional netball, and forced the Giants to prematurely end a three-year deal to play Super Netball matches in the city.
But the federal government has committed $11 million to upgrade and reopen the arena as early as the end of the year, sparking hopes the Giants and potentially the Australian Diamonds will play again in Canberra soon.
Clark is keen to speak with Netball NSW and Netball Australia about the possibility of hosting games again.
"It's definitely something that we would be excited to have back here," Clark said.
"It is really important for our emerging players to be able to see that high level competition be played here in Canberra."
Clark has been in her new job since December and launched the State League season this week as she continues to find her feet in the role despite admitting she's still learning netball's rules.
The State League competition will start on April 21, with teams going into a 10-week competition before the finals.
Arawang are chasing back-to-back titles in the women's competition and goal defence Annabelle Marshall says they're confident they can repeat a thrilling grand-final win against Canberra.
"There are a lot of new faces going into the season, which is both exciting and scary," Marshall said.
"There is a lot of energy that is coming through from the new faces in the team and we have been working on basics and connections going into round one."
The division one grand final rematch between Arawang and Canberra has been locked in for a round-four clash.
The men's competition will start at the same time, with rising Canberra star Lachlan Pollo confident his team can repeat its title-winning efforts.
The Canberra team has had a lot of changes, including losing last year's captain Simon Clulow, but Pollo is confident they can find new faces to be contenders again.
Pollo will also represent the ACT team playing in Perth starting this weekend.
"We are looking over there to try and bring that championship home," Pollo said.
