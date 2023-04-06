Cathy says there needs to be flexibility with phones in schools: "Our older child was in upper primary school when their sibling was diagnosed with cancer. Treatment included regular trips to hospital for chemo, blood products and unplanned in-patient admissions. Transport had been arranged so the sibling was independent but we didn't want them coming home to an empty house with no idea about where we were, or when we would be home. It was easy to send a text and they could check their phone before heading home. Our school did have a rule about no phones, and one kid loved dobbing about them having one, we had liaised with the school around the need for our kid to have one on the understanding it only came out at the end of school before heading home. Without it, life would have been much more difficult and it did help to minimise anxiety and confusion."