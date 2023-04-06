Reforms planned for the Department of Agriculture in 2020 were only partly effective, an audit report has found, with the path forward for the newly formed agency unclear.
The Australian National Audit Office examined the cultural changes planned for the former Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, which became the Department Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry in July 2022 under a Machinery of Government change.
Cultural changes were intended to improve the department's capability, and aligned with approximately $1.2 billion in funding over four years.
This comprised $328 million for reforms to the export system, $250 million for waste and recycling industry initiatives, $270 million for water reform activities, $233 million for National Parks investment and $37 million for environmental protection reform.
The audit office noted that the new department, formed under the Albanese government, has not decided whether to continue the reform program, and can't provide assurance that the reforms have delivered desired outcomes.
The report also found monitoring and reporting of the program was ineffective and did not provide accurate and complete information.
"DAWE did not complete cost mapping activities prior to commencing its reform program and subsequent funding gaps for implementation of the forward program emerged," the report states.
"These issues were not resolved."
The audit office has historically identified weaknesses in the department's governance and culture, including when it comes to proving value for money in procurement.
However, it was convinced on the effectiveness of the design and implementation of cultural reform, including the use of consultants to deliver it.
The audit office made four recommendations for the new department, including that it establish the direction of its own reform program by 30 June 2023.
