Authorities say smoke may be visible across Canberra during three prescribed burns this week.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency said burns had begun at Black Mountain Reserve and Aranda Bushland Nature Reserve. There will also expected to be one at Bruce Ridge Nature Reserve on Thursday, weather and fuel conditions permitting.
The agency said the burns are controlled, and are an important tool for managing the land and reducing risk of future fires.
It reminded the community to only report unattended fires to Emergency Triple Zero (000).
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
