The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Prescribed burns at Black Mountain and Aranda Bushland and Bruce Ridge nature reserves

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated April 5 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Authorities say smoke may be visible across Canberra during three prescribed burns this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.