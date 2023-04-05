Demelza Crook first volunteered for the National Folk Festival 27 years ago when she was in Year 11. She did a few hours here and there in the bar and spent the rest of the weekend enjoying the festival.
Now, as volunteer manager, she's in charge of more than 950 volunteers who'll ensure that the five-day festival which starts on Thursday runs smoothly.
"We're like a big family here," she says. "You see familiar faces every year and it's always nice to get together."
She says she's always had a knack for finding volunteers, both for the festival and in other roles. She's even roped her children in.
"They first started coming to the festival when they were still in prams and now they're volunteering," she said.
Both Virginia Cook and PJ Williams started coming to the festival 30 years ago as paying customers. Now they're both on the board of the festival and volunteer wherever they are needed.
"Once you come into EPIC and see the telltale bunting something just happens," says Cook. "You just get so excited, it's pure joy, there's a real sense of community. It's not just about the music, it's about the discovery."
Williams says the festival is one of the most family friendly festivals he's ever been to. His children started coming as youngsters and now they're volunteering too.
All three might sneak out to see headline act Billy Bragg over the weekend, The Waifs too, but Williams says he loves poking his head into random tents when he can to see what's on.
"It's the perfect lucky dip festival," he says.
"You pop into a little tent, catch a couple of songs, you might stay, or hear something from down the way and head there. It's a great festival."
The festival opens on April 6 with a welcome to country and the opening concert at 7pm before a packed weekend program.
There will be more than 140 performances across five main stages from headline acts to community choirs and blackboard sessions, and everything in between.
Interim managing director Chris Grange said there was already a buzz on site as staff and volunteers worked hard to make sure everything was near perfect.
"The team have been working for almost a week erecting tents, preparing venues, ensuring the site is secure and that it looks festive," he said.
"For a lot of people, it's the joy of discovering new acts that brings them through the gates and not just seeing the big names.
"For others it's the sheer joy of experiencing all the colour and movement and being part of this special community who come together each Easter to celebrate all that is folk."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
