Visiting Italy, it sometimes feels as though it's all about Tuscany, iconic destinations like Florence, Siena, and Pisa justifiably capturing our romantic ideals of European travel. But the problem with getting all the attention? You also get all the tourists.
Yet nestled right between Rome and Tuscany, the region of Umbria offers many of the same dreamy experiences ... without the crowds. Majestic cathedrals and hilltop towns; picturesque landscapes and fresh regional cuisine; charming local villages and quiet rural retreats. If you're looking for a more relaxed (and often a more authentic) version of Tuscany, these are some of the highlights you'll find in Umbria, just an hour's drive from Rome.
The most famous of Umbria's destinations is Assisi, the hillside town that's dominated by the enormous basilica dedicated to St Francis, who was born and died here. The church is decorated with vibrant frescoes from medieval masters and it's become an important pilgrimage destination, although most of the visitors walking up the stairs to the entrance are tourists who'll also explore other parts of the town. Much of it has been built from local white limestone so the churches, fountains, and palazzos seem to almost radiate in the sun.
Umbria's capital can sometimes be ignored by visitors who are put off by the sprawl of modern suburban and industrial areas. But the historic centre is one of Italy's finest, spreading out in a warren of cobbled alleys from the Palazzo dei Priori, which houses the town hall and the region's main gallery. As a university city, Perugia is livelier and more cosmopolitan than other nearby towns, making it a great base for visitors looking for more than just tourist restaurants in the evening.
The main part of Gubbio is so far up the hill, many people reach it using the elevators that rise through the middle of the town. The grand 14th century Palazzo dei Consoli, now an interesting museum, stands on one side of a terrace that offers sweeping views across the countryside. Down the main medieval street, you're likely to see locals riding their bikes or drinking aperitifs - unlike Assisi, for example, most of the town is still inhabited by residents not working in tourism.
The medieval town of Orvieto seems to have it all, with a glorious cathedral, a striking clock tower, and an ornately decorated theatre just the start. The hillside setting offers beautiful vistas from the fortifications, while the streets are decorated with the town's famous ceramics (for decoration and sale). There are also quite a few Etruscan ruins for the history buffs. After all the exploring, you'll find restaurants in the side streets serving the local "gallina ubriaca" specialty - chicken drenched in Orvieto wine.
Umbria's reputation as the "Green Heart of Italy" means plentiful fresh produce across the region, but the town of Norcia has a particular reputation as a food destination (along with impressive historical buildings). Its specialty is charcuterie, with some of the best pork products in the country; the taste said to be partly because the pigs feed on acorns and herbs in the oak forests. And, with Umbria being Italy's largest producer of black truffles, expect to find them in much of the salami.
It may be small, but Spello holds its own and is considered one of Italy's most beautiful towns. One of the reasons for this are the flowers that adorn many of the buildings in the historic centre, vibrant splashes against the old stonework. As you wander the alleyways, it's more about the colourful cohesion than any particular sight, although the churches and Roman structures are noteworthy. In June, an annual festival sees the town decorated with large carpets of flowers on the main street.
Green hills form the backdrop to Todi, another town from the Middle Ages where the collage of houses and churches create a beautiful maze to explore the layers of history. What makes Todi particularly special is how relaxed and quiet it is, despite its obvious beauty and heritage - particularly the main square and its 11th century cathedral. Around it, the lush agricultural land adds to the bucolic atmosphere, where a simple wild boar stew is a delicious specialty.
While hilltop towns are emblematic of Umbria, Castiglione del Lago offers something a bit different. On the edge of Lake Trasimeno, the town fills an island that has since been connected to the shore. Surrounded by 13th century walls, there's lots of heritage to discover, but it's the waterside setting that's the real highlight. From here, you can take a boat to the lake's islands to see local fishing villages, and even take a swim at one of the beaches.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
