The most famous of Umbria's destinations is Assisi, the hillside town that's dominated by the enormous basilica dedicated to St Francis, who was born and died here. The church is decorated with vibrant frescoes from medieval masters and it's become an important pilgrimage destination, although most of the visitors walking up the stairs to the entrance are tourists who'll also explore other parts of the town. Much of it has been built from local white limestone so the churches, fountains, and palazzos seem to almost radiate in the sun.