"We believe there are a lot of really meaningful artists on the crew who are underappreciated and undervalued and make a huge difference in the quality of the experience in a film," Affleck said in an interview alongside Damon. "We want to sort of take the approach taken towards Michael Jordan, which is to recognise the artists and say: You're the ones who deserve to be compensated for this. You're generating the art, the beauty, the majesty."