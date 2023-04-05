The Canberra Raiders' inaugural NRLW team have locked in their halves duo with the signing of former Parramatta Eels No.7 Ash Quinlan.
Quinlan and rugby convert Sophie Holyman are the two latest recruits for the Raiders ahead of the 2023 NRLW season beginning July 22.
Quinlan is excited to team up with ex-Roosters five-eighth and the league's leading points-scorer last season, Zahara Temara, who was revealed among the club's first signings Simaima Taufa and Monalisa Soliola on Monday.
Temara, Quinlan, and Holyman are all currently playing together for the Burleigh Bears in Queensland's state competition, giving them an early opportunity to gel before they arrive in the capital in late May for pre-season training.
"I can't wait to play at that NRLW level with Z [Temara], but we can build a few more combinations in our Queensland team now and then hopefully have some more tricks up our sleeve when we get to Canberra," Quinlan said.
Quinlan is also fresh off an NRLW grand final appearance with Taufa at the Eels and is looking forward to linking up with the prop for the Green Machine.
While she isn't promising a grand final appearance right off the bat, Quinlan was upbeat about the Raiders' prospects with their signings announcements so far, led by Taufa.
"Simaima is an amazing athlete and person who I have become close friends with while at Parra and we also played together in the NRL Nines with the Roosters," Quinlan said.
"I think we can spark something, but we'll also be patient and take it week by week."
Holyman meanwhile is an electric front-rower with speed to burn who played her first game of rugby league when she made her NRLW debut for the Broncos last season.
She quickly strut her stuff to be selected in the Prime Minister's XIII team that played Papua New Guinea last September.
Now Holyman wants to continue that momentum in Canberra.
"I was lucky enough to visit Raiders HQ and the excitement for the new squad was huge," she said.
"To be part of a foundation squad, it's super exciting, and something I never could have dreamed of. It's a new opportunity."
The former Queensland Reds star ruled out playing rugby in Canberra, and is more focused on developing her league skills in her second NRLW season under the tutelage of coach Darrin Borthwick.
"My time in rugby union is done, but I think league suits me as a player so much better and I love it," the 25-year-old said.
"Because I have a rugby sevens background I'm not a small body but also have speed and footwork.
"Darrin is super excited to coach me and that's what I need because I am new to the game. I can't wait to see my progression as a player."
Borthwick was enthusiastic about the latest signings, and is expected to make further announcements early next week.
"I think it's going to complement what we've already got here in Simaima, Monalisa and Zahara. To get the next two signed is exciting," Borthwick said.
"[Sophie] did some really good things at the Broncos last year.
"She wants to challenge herself and wants to be a better player. She's got ambitions to represent at the highest level.
"Ash had a really good year in her first year of NRLW. She was more than happy when I spoke to her about what we were going to do here.
"I think that was a big factor in her coming down as well, that she wants to get out of her comfort zone and challenge herself and she feels that this club is the best fit for her."
Quinlan will relocate to Canberra with her eight-year-old daughter and credited the Raiders for their support in helping her make the move from Sydney.
"They have pretty much had everything set up for us which was a big thing we really liked," the 28-year-old said.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
