A conversation between Noah Lolesio and Eddie Jones is set to ignite the ACT Brumbies playmaker's World Cup hopes as he starts a mission to force his way into the Test squad.
Lolesio was one of the biggest surprise omissions from Jones' first squad, which will go into camp on the Gold Coast in two weeks.
It continues Lolesio's yo-yo international career, with Jones opting for Ben Donaldson, Carter Gordon, Tom Lynagh, Bernard Foley and Quade Cooper ahead of him in the pecking order.
It's an ominous warning for the 23-year-old, who is still weighing up his Australian rugby future beyond this year and is expected to field lucrative offers from overseas clubs.
But it can be revealed Jones spoke to Lolesio hours before naming the squad on Sunday morning to offer feedback, and World Cup-winning flyhalf Stephen Larkham urged Lolesio to view Jones' decision as a challenge.
"Noah's been doing a really good job for us," said Brumbies coach Larkham.
"He's been playing the game we want him to play ... it was tough news and a bit surprising for the [Brumbies] coaches but it's a challenge for Noah to see how he can step up and deliver when things haven't gone his way.
"Confidence is certainly a key part of his game, [but] he's not going to change his game. There's no reason for him to change his game, he's still looking for opportunities to inject himself into games."
"Some of the selections over the last couple of years with the Wallabies have been really tough for him, to understand where he sits in the framework of Australian rugby. He's pretty clear on what he needs to do this week."
Lolesio will start at flyhalf for the Brumbies again in their clash against the Queensland Reds on Friday night after Larkham named an unchanged starting XV for the first time this year.
Hooker Billy Pollard is back on the bench after recovering from a broken hand and Darcy Swain also returns from injury for what looms as a crucial Australian derby.
The Brumbies have easily been the best Australian team this season, but they haven't won a game in Queensland for eight years and are on alert for an ambush in Brisbane.
The Reds have won just two of six games so far this season, dropping James O'Connor to the bench and axing Suliasi Vunivalu altogether.
"The rivalry we've got with the Reds has been steadily building over the last couple of years and they're a quality team, plenty of Wallabies in their 23," Larkham said.
"Then you add the temperature, the humidity, the crowd, the travel. It all comes into it. We've certainly addressed that at the start of the week, but it's not going to make it any easier for the boys when they get out there. They'll have to deal with a lot of distractions."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
