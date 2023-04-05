Man dead after boat capsizes trying to enter Narooma Bar

A man in his 70s is dead after a small boat capsized while trying to enter Narooma Bar.
Police, Marine Rescue Narooma and NSW Ambulance Paramedics attended the scene after the boat capsized in rough waters at 11.25am on Wednesday.
Marine Rescue personnel found a man, believed to be in his 70s, in the water and took him to a nearby beach. Paramedics performed CPR but were unable to revive him.
A woman believed to be in her 60s was rescued from the water by a passing boat.
She was taken to Moruya Hospital in a satisfactory condition for further treatment.
It is not known if the people were locals or holiday-makers, or whether they were wearing life jackets.
Officers from South Coast Police District and the Marine Area Command have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
READ MORE:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.