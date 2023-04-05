The Canberra Times
Man dead after boat capsizes trying to enter Narooma Bar

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated April 5 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 3:38pm
Marine Rescue Narooma was called to help after a boat capsized. Picture by Marine Rescue Batemans Bay
A man in his 70s is dead after a small boat capsized while trying to enter Narooma Bar.

