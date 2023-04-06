The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Three Mills Bakery and Ona have collaborated for a limited-edition delivery

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 6 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Kim, Ona's Highroad Cafe manager, and Kit Carpenter, the culinary director of Three Mills Bakery. Picture supplied
Isaac Kim, Ona's Highroad Cafe manager, and Kit Carpenter, the culinary director of Three Mills Bakery. Picture supplied

Is there anything better than a coffee and a pastry on a weekend morning?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.