Is there anything better than a coffee and a pastry on a weekend morning?
Now, thanks to two of Canberra's favourites, Three Mills Bakery and Ona Coffee, you can get your hit in one go.
Three Mills Bakery launched their limited-edition Collective boxes in January, teaming up with Capital Brewing.
Now they're exploring the world of coffee with Canberra's own award-winning roasters Ona.
"We took a deep dive with our friends at Ona, from growing and sourcing, to roasting and cupping," says Kit Carpenter, the culinary director of Three Mills Bakery.
"Our team drew inspiration from the coffee making process and the intricate taste profiles of Ona's blends and the result is spectacular baked goods."
This Collective box, which is only available online until April 10, features some favourite flavours and some new twists.
"The raspberry candy coffee blend was a game-changing creation by Ona," says Carpenter.
"When extracted and paired with milk, the end result is sweet berries and creamy vanilla ice cream.
"We've taken those incredible flavour profiles and created pastry like nothing you've experienced in a profiteroles with lush choux pastry, topped with red craquelin and filled with a smooth, creamy vanilla chantilly."
There's also a cappuccino turned into a chocolate croissant. One side is filled with a chocolate, coffee ganache featuring Ona's Aspen blend. The other is a nod to Australiana with a creamy macadamia frangipane and wattle butterscotch.
The Liberica tart is based on the rare liberica bean. When roasted and brewed it gives incredible flavours of banana, creme brulee and creme fraiche. Here it's a roasted banana cream tart, topped with a fluffy Liberica and chocolate crumble.
Savoury options include a smoked brisket pie, where the brisket has been coated in a coffee spice rub, featuring ground Liberica coffee, and cured for two days. It was smoked over red gum wood until utterly tender, shredded by hand and slathered in a rich barbecue sauce.
The palak paneer pie features earthy spinach, chunks of potatoes, sweet paneer and lentils.
Slow cooked for maximum flavour and wrapped in decadent flaky pie crust - it's buttery, silky and soulful in every bite.
There's also a loaf of dark roast rye.
"We adopted elements of the coffee roasting method and applied them to our process to create this robust, nutrient dense sourdough," Carpenter says.
"The hero is Ethiopian barley that's been dark roasted, low and slow, to enhance its chocolatey profile."
Collective orders are $85 and a quarterly subscription can be organised. threemillsbakery.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
