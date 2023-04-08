The Canberra Times
Australia's defence decision-makers have learned nothing

By Letters to the Editor
April 9 2023 - 5:30am
Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Picture Getty Images
When the location of the national capital was being decided early last century, a coastal location was ruled out because of the danger of naval bombardment. Canberra, some 100km from the coast, was deemed to be safe from naval attack at the time and any from possible future artillery developments. How naive and short-sighted this seemed within decades, as high altitude bombing and long-range missiles became the weapons of choice.

