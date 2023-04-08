Public servants developing policy proposals on my reading would have to consult the Voice before formulating recommendations to their minister or implementing particular policies. The consultative process in time, cost and complexity could only delay the policy-making apparatus. Asking Australians to simply vote on a principle with the machinations of government and the interrelationship with its public service to be developed at some point thereafter if successful is too far removed from reality. Provide some explanation as to how the Parliament will set about this task and I will be a "yes".